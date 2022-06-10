Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Snedeker hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.