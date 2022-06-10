Brandon Hagy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hagy chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.