Braden Thornberry shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Braden Thornberry hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thornberry finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Thornberry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thornberry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Thornberry's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thornberry to 1 under for the round.

Thornberry got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thornberry to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Thornberry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thornberry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thornberry had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thornberry to even for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Thornberry's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thornberry got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thornberry to 2 over for the round.