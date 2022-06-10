9-over 79 by Brad Adamonis in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brad Adamonis hit 10 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Adamonis finished his day tied for 143rd at 14 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Adamonis got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Adamonis to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Adamonis his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Adamonis got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adamonis to 7 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Adamonis hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adamonis to 6 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Adamonis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adamonis to 7 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Adamonis's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Adamonis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Adamonis to 9 over for the round.