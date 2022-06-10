Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Van Pelt's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

Van Pelt tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Van Pelt chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Van Pelt had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Van Pelt's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.