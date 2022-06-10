Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Bo Hoag hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 134th at 10 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hoag's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoag had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hoag's tee shot went 150 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.