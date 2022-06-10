Bill Haas shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Bill Haas hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 4 over for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Haas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.