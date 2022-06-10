Ben Martin shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Martin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Martin's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

Martin his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.