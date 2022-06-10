-
Ben Martin shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
At the 370-yard par-4 first, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Martin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Martin's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
Martin his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 3 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.
