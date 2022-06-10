Ben Kohles putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Kohles hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kohles finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Ben Kohles got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Kohles's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kohles's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kohles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.