Ben Crane shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Crane hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Crane got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Crane hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Crane hit his 234 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Crane to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Crane's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Crane hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Crane to 5 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Crane's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 3 under for the round.