  • Ben Crane shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ben Crane makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Crane's 19-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ben Crane makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.