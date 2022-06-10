Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smotherman's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

Smotherman got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.