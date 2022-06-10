Austin Cook delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Cook hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day in 7th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Austin Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cook's 90 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 6 under for the round.