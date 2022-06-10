Andrew Novak shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Novak chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Novak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 2 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Novak chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.