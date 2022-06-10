Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Keith Mitchell, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Smalley's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Smalley's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Smalley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Smalley's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Smalley chipped in his third shot from 70 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.