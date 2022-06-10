Albin Choi rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 7-over 77 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

Albin Choi hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Choi finished his day tied for 145th at 15 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Albin Choi's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Choi chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Choi chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to 4 over for the round.

Choi got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Choi to 6 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Choi had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Choi to 8 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Choi hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 7 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.