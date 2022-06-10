Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Svensson's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Svensson's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Svensson's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 2 under for the round.