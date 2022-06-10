Adam Long shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Long hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Long's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.