Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.