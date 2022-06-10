Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Rai got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Rai's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.