Aaron Cockerill rebounds from poor front in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Aaron Cockerill hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cockerill finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Aaron Cockerill got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Cockerill had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cockerill to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Cockerill hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Cockerill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 2 under for the round.