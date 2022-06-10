A.J. Ewart shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

A.J. Ewart hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ewart finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Ewart's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ewart had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ewart to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ewart's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ewart to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Ewart had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ewart to 2 over for the round.