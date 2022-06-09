Yi Cao shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Yi Cao hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cao finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Cao got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cao to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Cao got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cao to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Cao had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cao to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Cao hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cao to even-par for the round.

Cao got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cao to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Cao hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cao to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Cao had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cao to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Cao's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cao to 1 over for the round.

Cao got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cao to 2 over for the round.