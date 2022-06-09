Wyndham Clark delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RBC Canadian Open

Wyndham Clark hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and finished the round bogey free. Clark finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Wyndham Clark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Clark hit his 104 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Clark had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Clark's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.