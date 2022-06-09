  • Wyndham Clark delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark carded a 7-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Wyndham Clark takes 18-hole lead after 7-under at RBC Canadian

