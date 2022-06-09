William Buhl shoots 11-over 81 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

William Buhl hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Buhl finished his day in 153rd at 11 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Buhl hit an approach shot from 152 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buhl to even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Buhl reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buhl to 1 under for the round.

Buhl tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Buhl to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Buhl had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buhl to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Buhl got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Buhl to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Buhl had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buhl to 2 over for the round.

Buhl got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buhl to 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Buhl's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Buhl got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Buhl to 6 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Buhl's tee shot went 194 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 36 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Buhl reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buhl to 1 over for the round.