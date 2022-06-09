Strong putting brings Wesley Bryan an even-par round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Wesley Bryan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Wesley Bryan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to even for the round.