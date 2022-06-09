Wes Heffernan rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 4-over 74 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

Wes Heffernan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Heffernan finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 16th green, Wes Heffernan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wes Heffernan at 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Heffernan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Heffernan to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Heffernan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Heffernan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Heffernan had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Heffernan to 1 over for the round.

Heffernan got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Heffernan to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Heffernan's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Heffernan's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Heffernan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Heffernan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Heffernan's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Heffernan to 2 under for the round.