Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Whaley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.