Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.