Tyrrell Hatton putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

Tyrrell Hatton hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Tyrrell Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyrrell Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

Hatton missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hatton's his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.