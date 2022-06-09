Tyler Duncan shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Duncan's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 6 over for the round.