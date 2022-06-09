Strong putting brings Trey Mullinax an even-par round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Trey Mullinax hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Trey Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trey Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Mullinax had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Mullinax's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.