Trevor Werbylo shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Trevor Werbylo hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Werbylo's 171 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to even-par for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Werbylo's tee shot went 197 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Werbylo got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Werbylo to 2 over for the round.