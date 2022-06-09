Tony Finau shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Finau hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Finau had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 87 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.