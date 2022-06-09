Tommy Gainey finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Tommy Gainey hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Gainey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Gainey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gainey at even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Gainey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 1 over for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Gainey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Gainey at even for the round.