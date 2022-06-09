Ted Purdy rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 5-over 75 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

Ted Purdy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Purdy finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Ted Purdy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ted Purdy to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Purdy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Purdy to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Purdy's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Purdy's his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 5 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Purdy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Purdy to 5 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Purdy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Purdy to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Purdy's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Purdy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Purdy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Purdy to 1 under for the round.