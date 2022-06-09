Sung Kang shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Sung Kang hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Kang's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Kang got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Kang to 5 over for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.