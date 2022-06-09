Stuart Macdonald finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Stuart Macdonald hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Macdonald finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Macdonald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Macdonald to 1 under for the round.

Macdonald got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Macdonald to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Macdonald got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Macdonald to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Macdonald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Macdonald to even for the round.