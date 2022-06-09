Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Jaeger's 202 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.