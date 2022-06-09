Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Shane Lowry hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 146-yard par-3 green sixth, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.