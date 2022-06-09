  • Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Shane Lowry makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry drains a 22-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Shane Lowry makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.