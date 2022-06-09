Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Noh had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Noh's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Noh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Noh hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Noh's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Noh's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.