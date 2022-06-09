Seth Reeves shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reeves hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his fifth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the day.

On the par-4 first, Reeves's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Reeves's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.