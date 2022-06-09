Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Muñoz hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.