Sean O'Hair finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, O'Hair hit his 134 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even-par for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, O'Hair's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.