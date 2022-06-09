Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.