  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Scottie Scheffler chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Shot of the Day

