Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.