Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open
June 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Gutschewski dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Scott Gutschewski makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.
Gutschewski got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
