Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.