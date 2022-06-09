Scott Brown shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Scott Brown hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 528-yard par-5 first hole, Brown chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, scoring a par. This kept Brown at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 13th green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Brown had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Brown to 4 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Brown chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 6 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.