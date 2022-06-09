Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 14th, Kodaira's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

Kodaira tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kodaira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 1 over for the round.