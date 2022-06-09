Sangmoon Bae rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sangmoon Bae hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bae finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Sangmoon Bae's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bae got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bae to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bae's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to even for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Bae hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Bae hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Bae had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.