Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.